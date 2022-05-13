Historic trust seeks permission to close as funds start running out

The finances of a trust connected to a former colonel – whose assets included an historic 32-room homestead, stables and military artefacts – could be drained in less than a decade.

The J.C Nichols Kuriheka Trust was established on April 7, 1935, and named after Colonel Joseph Cowie Nichols, the former commanding officer of the Otago Mounted Rifles.

Nichols bought Kuriheka station in Maheno, North Otago, in 1885. The property features several buildings constructed of Oamaru stone, and a “large and varied collection from all over the world of weapons and military artefacts, ranging from Maori patu to a coat of armour”, the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga listing says.

But the future of those assets prompted the trust’s beneficiaries to apply to wind-up the trust and distribute its property early.

The trust’s beneficiaries are Nichols’ great-grandchildren, and their status as beneficiaries is contingent on each being alive when the trust’s assets are distributed.

Distribution is meant to happen 21 years (minus two days) after the death of the last of Nichols’ children and grandchildren.

But one of his grandchildren is still alive, aged 89, effectively meaning the trust will continue for at least another 21 years.

Heritage NZ Pouhere Taonga The stables are deemed a category one historic place.

In another twist, three charities would become eligible to receive a distribution from the trust if there were no living beneficiaries at the date of distribution.

But that was unlikely, a High Court decision by Associate Judge Dale Lester noted, as the two youngest beneficiaries were in their early 50s. Three others were in their later 50s, six were in their 60s and five in their 70s.

The decision noted that if Nichols’ last surviving grandchild lived for another decade, the trust would not vest for at least 31 years from now.

Heritage NZ Pouhere Taonga The old cookshop and shearers’ quarters at the estate.

At that time, the person who is now the youngest beneficiary would be in their early 80s. It was uncertain when the trust would vest, or if any of the beneficiaries would still be alive then.

Compounding matters was the fact the trust owned a listed historic property and its maintenance was a significant drain on the trust’s resources.

The trust “in all likelihood” would have no ability to maintain the property after 2030, Judge Lester said.

Heritage NZ Pouhere Taonga The Kuriheka wool shed, deemed a category two historic place.

The legal team for the beneficiaries argued that if the trust was not wound up now, then none of the beneficiaries, including the charities, would receive anything as the trust’s funds “will likely be exhausted”.

The trust property's included an historic building near Maheno, the contents of the mansion – which included antique furniture, paintings and weapons – and some adjacent land, plus farm buildings and workers’ cottages.

Under the trust’s deed, the trustees could not sell the land, the dwelling or the collection.

Heritage NZ Pouhere Taonga The old sheds at Kuriheka Estate.

One of the family members was prepared to buy the mansion and collections at valuation, if the property was allowed to be sold.

Judge Lester said it was clear the trust did not have enough funds to maintain the property and the collection for the next 21 years, let alone provide for a distribution.

He noted the practical wisdom of what was proposed by the application, but expressed concern about the charities, which were not before the court.

The three charities – the Dunedin Public Art Gallery Society Incorporated, the Otago Museum Trust Board and the Dunedin Diocesan Trust Board – would now be served with the application to wind-up the trust.

“While there is real force in the submission that it is unlikely all 16 great-grandchildren will die before the trust’s vesting date and that the financial position of the trust means the status quo cannot continue, I am left in doubt as to the appropriateness of dispensing with service, particularly when in the past the court has required the charities to be consulted,” Judge Lester said.