Outrage as independent taxis quote up to $250 for a 14km trip in Queenstown over Matariki

Price hikes over Matariki weekend by independent taxis in Queenstown have prompted outrage from some residents.

Independent taxis in Queenstown are being accused of “ripping off” young customers and hiking prices over Matariki weekend, one quoting $250 for a trip of just 14km.

A local resident stayed at a hostel overnight in the tourist town because they could not afford to get home.

Lake Hayes Estate resident Dayna Simpson said her 19-year-old daughter waited three hours at a taxi stand in central Queenstown on Saturday night, approaching 10 independent taxis as there were no regulated ones around at the time.

The journey takes less than 15 minutes, but one driver proposed charging the woman $250, which she refused.

She instead took one that cost $180, almost three times the $70 the same trip had cost her on Wednesday night.

The weekend prices were more expensive because Queenstown was at full capacity with visitors for Matariki events.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Queenstown is a busy tourist town, and over the weekend independent taxis increased charges to up to 250km for a journey of 14km, apparently to take advantage of the Matariki crowds. (File photo).

Quotes from independent taxi drivers on Saturday included a $180 for the 15km to Jacks Point, $100 to $250 to Lake Hayes Estate, and $180 to Tuckers Beach, 10km away.

While independent taxi drivers are free to charge what they want, residents are furious at what they see are unjustified prices, and almost 1000 have signed a petition highlighting the issue.

An independent taxi is one that operates under its own name and has a licence to carry passengers from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Simpson said the taxi had a sign on the rooftop, as independent taxis often do, and it did not belong to one of the three registered companies in Queenstown, Green Cabs, Queenstown Taxis and Corporate Cabs.

“There is also a safety matter here too – you have these young girls at a taxi stand for hours and then young boys who are drinking. I know some of these girls don’t feel safe getting in the car with these independent taxi drivers,” said Simpson.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Some residents are so concerned about the prices independent taxis are charging in Queenstown they are petitioning the local district council. (File photo).

Lake Hayes Estate resident and petition creator Rachelle Crow said on Friday night her 21-year-old son was quoted $100 from an independent taxi for a 14km trip.

An apprentice tradie, he son could not afford the price and so chose to stay at a Queenstown backpackers’ overnight. Saturday night prices were worse, she said.

“On Saturday night the three children went out, and I said, ‘Just ring me, as you don't have to pay that sort of money’.

“When I arrived to Queenstown there were so many kids outside on the taxi rank, and many of them were knocking on my window desperately for a ride home.”

Crow started a petition on Facebook on Sunday night to draw attention to concerns about independent taxis, and by Monday afternoon it had over 900 signatures.

“Could everyone sign this that has had enough of the independent taxis ripping off everyone when there is a large event in town, this has to stop.

“Most have no choice but to pay this unless they have a parent or friend that is able to come get them at the end of the night.

“Safety of everyone is paramount, with most not able to get home when they need to and also no contact number for most taxis to put in any complaints if passengers need to.”

Crow planned to take the signed petition to the Queenstown Lakes District Council, but taxi regulations are a central government issue.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency oversees the regulation of licensed passenger transport services, including taxi services.

A spokesperson said it was important for anyone to complain to them if they thought a driver was breaching any rules.

Complaints could be that a driver refuses to take a passenger, does not issue a receipt, a fare is changed, a longer route is taken or there is poor driver.

Independent taxi drivers are those who hold a small passenger licence from the agency, meaning they too are subject to rules.

Taxi operators must agree the scale or basis of a fare before a trip starts, charge no more than agreed on prior to the trip, and are not required to use a fare meter.

A driver quoting $250 for the 14km from Queenstown to Lake Hayes Estate is not breaching any regulations if a passenger accepts the cost.

Crow’s petition excluded regulated companies such as Queenstown Taxis, Green Cabs and Corporate Taxis, which all operate on a fare meter.

Green Cabs Queenstown owner Graham Hadley said his company did not hike prices and could not legally.

“The only way we can change the independent cars ripping off customers and giving the taxi industry a bad reputation is by complaining in writing to the Minister of Transport.”

He said the best way for people to ensure they are not overcharged is to use one of the three regulated companies in Queenstown.