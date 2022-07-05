No more dangerous dashes, Wānaka birthing clinic to open next year

Wanaka mum Kristi James with husband Michael Coonrod and baby Makail James after a stressful and dangerous delivery in 2020.

After years of having no options close to home, Wānaka mums-to-be will have a birthing unit next year.

Te Whatu Ora Southern, formerly the Southland District Health Board, have purchased a property to house a primary birthing unit in Wānaka, which will have one birthing room and three postnatal stay rooms.

The news come after years of lobbying from mothers, due to dangerous and risky birth stories of local women giving birth on the side of the road, last-minute helicopter rides to Dunedin Hospital, and another born on the floor of a midwife’s office.

In 2019, Hawea Flat mother Kristi James gave birth on the floor of her midwife’s Wānaka office, after waking up at 3am with contractions three minutes apart.

"[The midwife] said, 'you are not going anywhere. You are going to have the baby here in the office'. That scared the crap out of me," James said.

At the time, James lamented the lack of an adequate maternity service close to home.

"We are putting women and babies in an incredible amount of danger for no reason. All we need to have is a primary birthing unit that has all the equipment needed for any kind of complications.”

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Saskia Hulsbosch and her fiancÃ© Daniel Hopper, of Hawea near Wanaka, were forced to pull into a picnic area on the gorge between Cromwell and Alexandra in freezing temperatures.

In 2020, first time mother Saskia Hulsbosch gave birth at a picnic stop on the side of the road between Cromwell and Alexandra.

Saskia and her fiancé Daniel had been makling the one-hour drive to the Charlotte Jean Maternity Hospital in Alexandra, followed by their midwife.

“It’s such a crazy way to bring a baby into the world.

“Dan was in a bit of shock. It was quite bad for the baby. We had to monitor him for the next 24 hours because he was born in the cold.”

A primary birthing unit in Wānaka would have “100 per cent” made a difference, Saskia said.

Acting Service Manager for the new Te Whatu Ora Southern, Hannah Gentile, says the unit will help the community of mothers near Wānaka.

“This beautiful birthing facility is in a well-established property and will enable closer-to-home care in a welcoming and comfortable environment.”

Approximately 180 – 200 women in Wānaka receive care through local maternity carers. Te Whatu Ora Southern expects around half of these pregnant people to choose to birth at the new unit.

It did not specify the exact location of the unit, but said it will work alongside the existing Maternity Unit in Alexandra and the Queenstown Maternity Unit at Lakes District Hospital.

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Dunstan Hospital in Clyde will be the home of a new maternity unit in early 2024, replacing the one in Alexandra.

The Wānaka clinic is part of a larger project which will also see Alexandra’s Charlotte Jean Maternity Hospital transfer to a brand-new purpose-built facility in Clyde, alongside Dunstan Hospital, projected for early 2024.

A $7 million financial boost for Otago maternity services from the ministry of health is funding both the primary birthing units in Clyde and Wanaka.

Morgan Weathington, Wanaka Maternal and Child Hub Co-ordinator said this was a reason to celebrate for mothers and midwives, after years of advocating for better facilities.

Te Whatu Ora Southern will undertake a few minor building alternations and is expected to open the birthing unit early next year.