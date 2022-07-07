Ongoing power failures leave people furious as they endure the Central Otago winter cold

Older people in Arrowtown are furious at having to endure freezing temperatures without power.

Retirees and older people living in Arrowtown have been left in the cold this winter after ongoing power supply failures from local provider Aurora Energy.

Residents have labelled the local power supply system archaic and unacceptable, with one 84-year-old women left freezing in her home during morning power cuts both this month and last.

On Wednesday morning the town had a third power failure in as many weeks, the previous being on Friday morning.

The power failures left more than 2300 Arrowtown, Dalefield and Arthurs Point residents with no power in temperatures of minus 5C, as well as neighbouring skifield Coronet Peak.

READ MORE:

* Exploring Arrowtown's hidden treasures

* Fears for elderly Central Otago residents as frosts start to bite

* Aurora Energy announces price hike for all Otago customers, highest in Central Otago and Wānaka



Jocelyn Robertson has lived in Arrowtown for 24 years and is retired, living alone in her home.

She has a back-up gas fire, which provides little warmth, and two heat pumps which shut down during the power cuts.

“It was very, very cold, and when you are old it is not very nice to have a cold shower.”

Have you experienced the power cuts, and how has it affected you? Contact reporters@press.co.nz

Robertson, 84, is happy in her own home but has been “bugged” to wake up with no power, meaning her electric blanket does not work.

“It gets cold and so you get out of bed, and not long after that it comes on. It takes a wee while to come back on. I wouldn’t like it to go on any longer.”

Mary May, who lives at the Arrowtown Lifestyle Retirement Village lives, says the power failures are leaving residents cold, and pose a health risk.

Supplied Coronet Peak faced a power cut on Wednesday morning.

“In the past we have contacted Aurora, and they are not good at updating their website, and they don't tell you if your power will be off. It really troubles you, because you don’t know how long it will be off for and when it will be back on.”

May was concerned it could continue through the winter with the town filling up with visitors and skiers.

“It is just ridiculous for this time of year.”

Coronet Peak was also left without power on Wednesday just before the skifield opened.

NZSki chief executive Paul Anderson said it was unacceptable and has requested an urgent meeting with power providers Aurora Energy.

The Remarkables has a generator which can run its chairlifts if needed, but the firm wants to avoid using it as it runs on diesel.

Aurora Energy, which is owned by Dunedin City Council, supplies electricity to more than 90,000 properties in Dunedin, Central Otago and the Queenstown-Lakes district.

It blamed the recent power cuts on an “unusual fault” and an electricity line in Frankton tripping on June 22, July 1 and on Wednesday, which is being investigated.

General manager Sian Sutton said the company had “a major programme of investment underway in the Arrowtown area”.

“We are investing $49 million of capital investment on the Queenstown Lakes network over the next five years, as part of Aurora Energy’s $563m investment over five years to upgrade the electricity network in Otago.

The work would improve electricity supply to Arrowtown, Dalefield and Coronet Peak, she said.

In 2021 the company’s customers in Central Otago and Wānaka received significantly higher line charge increases than their Dunedin counterparts.

Prices went up $9.19 in Central Otago and Wānaka, and by $6.20 in Queenstown, the difference because of the higher costs of supplying parts of the network with fewer people but major infrastructure assets.

But residents in Arrowtown are upset at the poor winter service.

Retiree Mary Stamers-Smith was fed up with the cuts as her only heating was a heat pump and pellet fire generated by electricity.

“You can't have an elderly population in these freezing temperatures, it is just archaic.”