Multiple injuries in two separate crashes near Dunedin

A driver had to be rescued from their vehicle after sliding on black ice on a bridge southwest of Dunedin, while three more people have been injured in another crash north of the city.

Emergency services were called to on Church Road in Waikouiti at about 9.20am.

A police spokesperson said a car appears to have slid off the road, and down a 10-metre bank.

St John said their staff treated transported three patients to Dunedin Hospital, two with serious injuries, and one with moderate injuries.

The first crash happened on the Taieri River Bridge on State Highway 1 at Otokia, southwest of Dunedin, about 5.15am on Tuesday.

Sergeant Matthew Lee said a 39-year-old driver was heading south when he lost control of the vehicle, which was carrying three passengers, on black ice.

The vehicle hit the barrier of the bridge, knocking the concrete columns out, Lee said.

The vehicle remained on the bridge, but had lost all power.

A south-bound truck, driven by a 50-year-old, had to take evasive action, Lee said.

Snow and ice has affected Dunedin roads, caused a late start for schools, and provided entertainment for families.

The truck struck the van, and the driver of the van was trapped until emergency services arrived, Lee said.

One passenger was treated for a leg injury, but it was believed the actions of the truck driver prevented further injury, he said.

The road was initially closed, but had fully reopened by 9am.

Two other state highways around Dunedin were also closed due to heavy snow on Tuesday morning, but had since reopened.

State Highway 1 from Dunedin to Waitati was closed on Monday night. It reopened on Tuesday morning, but motorists were urged to take extra care when travelling through the area.

State Highway 87 was also closed between Middlemarch and Outram early on Tuesday, but had since reopened.