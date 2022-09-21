Man charged after fiancee dies in upturned ute swept away while crossing flooded river

Sarah Jane Shirley, 29, was killed after a vehicle was swept away in the flooded Silver Stream in North Taieri, just outside of Dunedin.

An Otago man has been charged with causing the death of his fiancee by driving recklessly after he allegedly tried to cross a flooded Otago river.

Police confirmed Garry Stephen Harvey, 34, was driving his 4WD vehicle across a ford at Silver Stream, North Taieri, on July 12 when the couple and the vehicle were swept away.

His fiancee, Sarah Jane Shirley, 29, was killed in the incident.

He appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday and was remanded on bail to reappear on October 7.

The 29-year-old was one of three people in a ute who allegedly tried to cross a ford in North Taieri during a storm that battered most of the country on July 12.

The two men inside managed to escape the overturned ute, and in heavy rain and darkness one crossed two more fords to reach the nearby home of Dave Warren.

Melanie Helm/Supplied The ford at the flooded stream in North Taieri after the area was battered by storms in July.

Warren told news media it was about 9.30pm when he heard banging on the door and found a “very hysterical and very upset” man at his door.

The man, who Warren thought was in his 30s, told him the front of the car had lifted, began floating away and went over the ford, the back of the ute rolling over and trapping the group in the car.

“He was trapped in the back of the ute in the air bubble, just about to give up basically, he said, somehow he just managed to get out,” Warren said at the time.

“He was very shook up, very, very, very disturbed by the whole experience.”

While the man and Harvey survived, Shirley’s body was found inside the vehicle the following morning.