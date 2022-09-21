Mum of woman killed after fiancé tried to cross flooded river says family treating death as accident

Sarah Jane Shirley, 29, was killed after a vehicle was swept away in the flooded Silver Stream in North Taieri, just outside of Dunedin.

The mother of a woman killed after her fiancé allegedly tried to cross a flooded Otago river says her family are treating the death as an accident.

Garry Stephen Harvey, 34, has been charged with causing the death of Sarah Jane Shirley, 29, after allegedly driving his four-wheel drive across a ford at Silver Stream, North Taieri, on July 12, during a storm that battered most of the country. Shirley and another man were passengers.

Harvey, 29, appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday and was remanded on bail to reappear on October 7.

Shirley’s mother, Debbie Shirley, of Invercargill, said her daughter’s death was an accident.

”It was an accident and that is exactly how we all feel about it. The charges are down to the police.”

She said her daughter and Harvey were together a long time, and engaged for about eight years.

The family was still coming to terms with not having Sarah as part of the family.

“It has been tough, it’s been really tough. We are all still trying to work through everything, it is all still so raw.”

The two men inside managed to escape the overturned ute, and in heavy rain and darkness one crossed two more fords to reach the nearby home of Dave Warren.

Melanie Helm/Supplied The ford at the flooded stream in North Taieri after the area was battered by storms in July.

Warren told news media he heard banging on the door about 9.30pm and found a “very hysterical and very upset” man at his door.

The man, who Warren thought was in his 30s, told him the front of the car had lifted, began floating away and went over the ford, the back of the ute rolling over and trapping the group in the car.

“He was trapped in the back of the ute in the air bubble, just about to give up basically, he said, somehow he just managed to get out,” Warren said at the time.

“He was very shook up, very, very, very disturbed by the whole experience.”

While the man and Harvey survived, Shirley’s body was found inside the vehicle the following morning.