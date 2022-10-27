Man's death on Arrowtown walking track still being investigated

Queenstown police want the public's help to determine the last movements of Hong Kong tourist Wai Ming Lai.

The death of a Hong Kong tourist on an Arrowtown walking track over the long weekend is not being treated as suspicious at this stage, police say.

Emergency services were called to Sawpit Gully just after 8.10am on Saturday after members of the public found Wai Ming Lai in trouble on the track. Attempts were made to resuscitate him.

A police spokesperson earlier said it was “unclear at this stage whether this was a medical event”.

Lai, 51, had arrived in New Zealand from Hong Kong in July.

READ MORE:

* Hong Kong tourist found dead on walking track near Arrowtown

* A person has died after being found on a walking track near Arrowtown



Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Members of the public found Lai on the Sawpit Gully walking track on Saturday and called emergency services for help.

Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Inglis said any information about where Lai was staying, his transport, and any travel companions would help their investigation.

“We are struggling to establish anything on where Mr Lai was staying in the area, locating his other belongings or how he got there.

"We have his passport as it was on him, but there is nothing else to link him to his travels within New Zealand."

Lai's death was not being treated as suspicious “at this stage”, Inglis said.

“We are still waiting for post-mortem results, so until then, we are treating it as unknown at this stage.”

Police believed Lai was staying in the Queenstown Lakes District area

Andrea Deuchrass/Stuff The top of Sawpit Gully Track, a two-hour round walk.

They had not found any unattended vehicles or bikes that could have been used by him.

Anyone who had met Lai, accommodated him, or knew anything about him was asked to call police on 105 and quote file 221022/7761.

According to Queenstown New Zealand's website, Sawpit Gully Trail is a “short but steep loop with panoramic vistas from the saddle out over the Wakatipu basin”.