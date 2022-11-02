Hong Kong tourist died of suspected hypothermia in Arrowtown

Queenstown Police want the public's help with their enquiries into the last movements of Hong Kong tourist Wai Ming Lai.

A Hong Kong tourist found in trouble on an Arrowtown walking track over Labour Weekend is suspected to have died of hypothermia, police say.

Wai Ming Lai, 51, died on Arrowtown’s Sawpit Gully track just after 8am on October 22 after walkers found him unconscious on the ground. Attempts were made to resuscitate him.

Police are still seeking information about his movements the night before and the whereabouts of a large silver suitcase used by the tourist.

They believe he arrived in Queenstown on October 18 or 19 and paid for his accommodation in cash.

Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Ingliss said an autopsy found hypothermia was the likely cause of Lai’s death.

He did not know if Lai had been on the track overnight and could not say whether he was unprepared for the conditions.

Lai was found with a backpack and sufficient clothing for day walking, but not an overnight camp, Ingliss said.

“Anything anyone can tell us about where Lai may have been leading up to his death is valuable.”

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Lai was found at the bottom of Sawpit Gully track.

Police made contact with Lai’s family on Friday, but had been unable to locate his belongings or find out where he had been staying before his death.

Lai, who arrived in New Zealand from Hong Kong in July, had spent the last week in Wānaka and a week earlier at a backpackers in Queenstown.

“We know he was travelling with a large silver suitcase, and he was using buses in Wānaka,” he said.

The only identifying item Lai had with him when he was found was his passport, which had expired.

Police had not found any unattended vehicles or bikes he could have used.

Lai had been to New Zealand three times previously and was due to fly out on October 18.

Anyone who met Lai, accommodated him, or knew anything about him was asked to call police on 105 and quote file 221022/7761.