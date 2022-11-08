Lake Hāwea stalwart celebrates 95 after Covid cancelled birthday bash

Lake Hāwea's Dick Cotter stands outside a house he built in 1966. Cotter turns 95 and still does his own gardening.

Lake Hāwea man Dick Cotter didn’t get to have his 95th birthday bash on Saturday night because he was isolating with Covid-19.

Cotter thinks he caught Covid at a book launch 10 days ago. But he didn’t find it too tough, has bounced back and today is his birthday.

“The first day was tough, but other than that I was fine,” he said.

Cotter is celebrating his 95 years with his six children, 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren – and the clan are having some simple takeaways at the red-brick home he built with his own hands 56 years ago.

A builder by trade, it didn’t cost him much to buy a section and build back in 1966.

“The charge-out rate was a dollar an hour at the time. They were offering me sections for $200 here in Lake Hāwea, and these were lake-front sections.”

The last evaluation for his two sections was over $1.3 million. It is not uncommon for homes in the lakeside town of about 1500 people to sell for over $2m.

A lot has changed in Cotter’s lifelong love affair with Lake Hāwea.

“There wasn’t a house or a tree in front of us when we first came here.”

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff At 95 Cotter says the key to a happy life is laughing as much as you can.

Then, the town had just one pub and a supermarket on the way, but has since grown by value and by size. When his kids were at the local school over 40 years ago there were about 30 pupils, now there are 300 down the road at Hāwea Flat.

In six decades his million-dollar view has been built out by trees, hedges and houses. But he still gets a lounge-room peek of the lake from afar, and the surrounding mountains.

“I just love living here. You look out there and see the mountains and the lakes and the people, it is bloody great.”

Cotter has done as much for Lake Hāwea as it has done for him, but he won’t gloat about it.

In 1968, Cotter and fellow local Ian Kane formed the Hāwea fire party.

It started out with an old Austin truck, pump trailer and local farmers who acted as fire spotters.

“We ended up fighting this bloody fire, and the fire officer from Wānaka said to me, ‘It’s time you buggers over here had your own fire engine’.”

The fire service turned 50 in May. In 1972, the fire party formalised into Lake Hāwea Volunteer Fire Brigade.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Cotter lost his best friend and wife Margie 17 years ago. He says marrying her was his greatest achievement.

“In those days, if you saw smoke you would grab a shovel and a bag and went to where the smoke was.”

A talented builder, Cotter built the original station, where it still sits with some renovations.

Cotter and his wife Margie owned the Hāwea Camping Ground for 40 years. He’s always loved people and their stories, so it made perfect sense for the couple.

He downplays his local achievements and says his best move is “marrying Margie”.

“I had a wonderful wife. I miss her a bit. She's a good little bugger.”

When he originally bought the section they lived on all their married life, his father told him, “Now you have got a cage, boy, you can catch a bird”. They were simpler times, he says.

Married 48 years, Margie died in 2005 after being blind for 15 years due to diabetes.

Blindness had its challenges, he says, but the couple never fell out of love and always adored and respected each other.

“She was a pretty sound lady.”

Because Margie was diabetic, when they had their first child the doctor suggested they keep it at just one.

SUPPLIED A view of Lake Hāwea from the high country.

“Well, we had six, and which one would we not have. We are lucky as they are wonderful kids.”

His jewel is his family. He is immensely proud of his six kids, Paul, Mike, Jimmy, Anne, Mary and Joe, and their children. “It is a blessing to have children, such a blessing.”

A devoted Catholic, Cotter goes to church every Sunday. He dabbles on the bowling green, plays cards and enjoys a whiskey.

He still does the gardening, cutting the lawns too.

“I’ve got a sit-on though, bloody oath. I appreciate the fact I am pretty good for 95.

“I think I just laugh as much as I can.”