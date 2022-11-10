Person injured and taken to hospital after attack at Queenstown Airport

A person has been injured in an incident at Queenstown Airport. (File photo)

A person was taken to hospital after an assault inside Queenstown Airport on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred about 8.30pm, and both police and St John were called to the scene.

The incident involved members of the public and happened inside the terminal at a check-in gate.

Nearby passengers are believed to have stepped in to stop the assault before emergency services arrived.

Police inquiries were continuing on Thursday, a spokesperson said.

Air New Zealand referred Stuff’s questions to police.

Queenstown Airport also declined to comment.