Remains of 27 people found in unmarked graves at Otago cemetery to be laid to rest

The remains of 27 people were found in 29 unmarked graves at St Johns Cemetery, Milton.

The remains from 27 unmarked graves discovered in a cemetery last used nearly 100 years ago will soon be laid to rest in a public ceremony.

The St Johns Cemetery in Milton, South Otago, officially closed in 1971, but had not been used since 1926.

Twenty-nine unmarked graves were exposed in late 2016, and the remains of 27 people were excavated.

Sixteen of the graves were outside the cemetery’s fence, and it was unknown if the existing fence was in the correct place.

The 27 people found ranged in age from babies to adults. Most had died in the 1870s.

Their remains would now be laid to rest at a public ceremony on November 26.

The discovery came after a local community group, the Tokomairiro Project, sought assistance to preserve and better understand the cemetery on the outskirts of Milton.

The community had an emotional and physical connection to the burial ground, project co-lead Professor Hallie Buckley, of the University of Otago’s Department of Anatomy, said.

“The community has ownership of the project, and many are descendants of people buried there,” she said.

“They were interested in doing something with the cemetery and we are very pleased to have been able to help them achieve that and identify some of those buried there.”

The find also provided researchers with an opportunity to investigate the lives, health, and burial traditions of early European settlers.

The research team identified five people:

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Southern Archaeology Ltd director Dr Peter Petchey has been involved in researching burial sites, including at Drybread, in Otago.

Henry Pim, who died in 1872, was not recorded as being buried in the cemetery until his headstone was uncovered

Gustavus Adolphus Weber, identified by an iron coffin plate, died in 1874.

William Toogood was a labourer who died of tuberculosis in 1873.

Robert Rowley Thomson, also identified by his coffin plate, died in 1877.

Gold miner Joseph Higgins, who died in an underground mine accident in 1877.

Southern Archaeology director Dr Peter Petchey said the team was honoured to be able to tell the stories of people who have been lost.

“The project has enabled us to put them and their lives back into the landscapes they inhabited.”

A combination of historical research, archaeological investigation, and bioarchaeological analysis revealed appalling oral hygiene was almost universal amongst the adults.

Examination of teeth also revealed all but one suffered periods of physiological stress in childhood from illness and or hunger.