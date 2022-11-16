Police name South Otago man killed after truck and ute crash
A South Otago driver who died after his ute reportedly crossed the centre line, into the path of an oncoming truck, has been named by police.
The two-vehicle crash, on Waihola Highway – State Highway 1 – near Milburn, was reported to police at 6.15am on November 6.
Police have now named the person who died in the crash as 20-year-old James Hayden Gallagher, of Balclutha.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing, a spokesperson said.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond previously told Stuff the driver of the ute crossed the centre line, and into the path of a milk tanker.
The driver of the milk tanker tried to take evasive action but was unable to prevent the crash.
Gallagher died at the scene, Bond said.