Police name South Otago man killed after truck and ute crash

A 20-year-old driver from the Clutha District died after his ute crossed the centre line and collided with a milk tanker, police say (file photo).

A South Otago driver who died after his ute reportedly crossed the centre line, into the path of an oncoming truck, has been named by police.

The two-vehicle crash, on Waihola Highway – State Highway 1 – near Milburn, was reported to police at 6.15am on November 6.

Police have now named the person who died in the crash as 20-year-old James Hayden Gallagher, of Balclutha.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing, a spokesperson said.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond previously told Stuff the driver of the ute crossed the centre line, and into the path of a milk tanker.

The driver of the milk tanker tried to take evasive action but was unable to prevent the crash.

Gallagher died at the scene, Bond said.