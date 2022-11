One person has suffered critical injuries after crashing into a power pole in South Otago (file photo).

One person has suffered critical injuries after crashing into a power pole in South Otago.

Emergency services were called to Baker St in Stirling, near Balclutha, shortly after 6pm on Friday to reports of a serious crash.

St John has transported one patient in a critical condition to Dunedin Hospital.

A police spokesperson said a single vehicle was understood to have crashed into a power pole.

The Serious Crash Unit had been advised.