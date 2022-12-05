Porsche damaged after tourist driving Toyota Corolla falls ill and drifts into path of traffic

A new Porsche Cayman 718 was damaged in a crash involving a Toyota Corolla, near Dunedin.

The driver of a rental car crashed into a Porsche worth almost $300,000 after falling ill at the wheel and drifting across a state highway into the path of oncoming traffic near Dunedin.

The crash happened on Lee Stream-Outram Rd (SH87) about 12pm on Saturday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The 65-year-old rental car driver, who is understood to be from overseas, suffered a medical event, causing him to cross the centre line and into the path of the white Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 RS.

The man was taken to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries, and was ‘’improving’’, he said.

An investigation into the crash was ongoing, Boyd said, and it was unknown if the tourist was insured.

The Porsche 718 GT4 RS retails from $291,900, including GST.