Heavy smoke spotted over Dunedin no cause for concern
A large plume of smoke alarming passers-by over the horizon near Dunedin is a controlled burn, Fire and Emergency NZ says.
Fire crews from Mosgiel were called to the hillside burn-off near Brighton at 10.11am on Saturday.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said on investigation the fire was found to be a controlled burn-off.
No intervention was needed by fire crews, the spokesperson said.
READ MORE:
* Weather: Rainy weekend in store for most of the country, thunderstorms possible
* Firefighters called to early morning building fire in Christchurch
* Paraglider airlifted to hospital after incident at well-known flying spot
* Fire and Emergency has 'fallen short' in fixing bullying, harassment - review