Heavy smoke spotted over Dunedin no cause for concern

Fire near Dunedin. Photo supplied by reader.

A large plume of smoke alarming passers-by over the horizon near Dunedin is a controlled burn, Fire and Emergency NZ says.

Fire crews from Mosgiel were called to the hillside burn-off near Brighton at 10.11am on Saturday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said on investigation the fire was found to be a controlled burn-off.

No intervention was needed by fire crews, the spokesperson said.

