Rental shortages bite as tourist towns of Queenstown and Wānaka struggle to attract staff

Lucas Botta can't find a place to live after months of flat viewings in Wānaka.

A lack of rental homes is making it harder for Wānaka and Queenstown businesses to recruit out-of-town workers, adding to the staffing crisis in the tourist hotspots.

Argentinian chef Lucas Botta moved to New Zealand seven years ago and recently took up a job in Wānaka, but after months of searching for a home, he is still bunking at a friend’s place.

He has been to several flat viewings where he is up against 10or more tenants each time and having no success. Botta does have a dog, which means certain places are not suitable. But he said he hadn’t even reached shortlist stages as demand was so high.

“It is impossible because there is nothing around. I am willing to share with someone, but there is just nothing. I have tried Facebook, TradeMe and property managers."

Botta said if he did not find a place soon he would have to re-evaluate and perhaps chuck the job in.

“I don’t want to be a burden, I am not 15 any more.”

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff The flow-on effect of no rentals means no staff for some businesses.

His employer and Francesca's restaurant owner Alan McHandie said the flowon impact on business owners was distressing, especially leading into the busy summer season.

“There are people coming in here and complaining about having nowhere to eat, already. It is 100% because of lack of staff.”

He had tried to hire three chefs but none would take the job without finding accommodation first.

“They are not prepared to relocate to New Zealand unless they have somewhere to live. No one in New Zealand is applying for these jobs too. We have advertised on all platforms. There are zero applicants.”

Wānaka property agent Colleen Topping has been in the rental market for 18 years and said she had not seen things so dire for landlords and tenants alike.

Her job is to find tenants a home. A recent client was unable to house 16 staff for a new build in Wānaka and have delayed the build.

”They just can’t find any rentals, it is hard enough trying to find a place for one person, let alone 16. It is getting worse too.”

Similarly, more vineyards and orchards around the area were now providing accommodation for staff because they could not find anything nearby.

Topping puts the current crisis down to property owners having little to no incentive to rent their homes.

”There is no housing shortage here but there is a rental shortage. We have got to encourage instead of discourage landlords.”

Government changes in the law have meant that since October 2021 property investors could no longer fully deduct interest costs against the income they make from renting out a property.

Topping said this had driven landlords to Airbnb their homes or leave them empty.

A Wānaka apartment costs around $250 per night on the Airbnb website, and most were booked throughout the busy New Year period already. Queenstown was similar.

Rental prices in Wānaka have increased over the last six months. A four-bedroom home is upwards of $900 per week, approximately $75-$100 more than six months’ ago.

In Queenstown the median rent for a four-bedroom house sits at $900-$1000. A two-bedroom flat would cost tenants between $575 and $680.

Queenstown property manager Paul Hibbett said the Queenstown rental market was not yet desperate but he feared things could worse. “We don't want to get back to slumlord styles where people are living in garages, but we are struggling to see where all these applicants are going to fit in.”

Hibbett said prices for rentals were hitting the same peaks as pre-Covid, as landlords responded to growing demand.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Chef Lucas Botta is looking for a place for himself and his dog.

“It does seem to be a situation where there is nothing out there and landlords have realised this and capitalising.”

Tenants were beginning to flat share where they otherwise chose to live alone.

“We are putting them in a holding pen, as bad as it sounds. We are doing our best to look after everywhere we can, my advice is come armed with good references behind you.”

Wānaka property manager Lisa Prince said landlords had put prices up in Wānaka also, to cover inflation and rising interest rates.

“They have no choice, or they would have to sell.

“When it comes to finding accommodation it is getting really tricky. There are still rentals around, but they are not coming up often.”

Kerry Beveridge, South Island area manager for the Property Investors Federation, said landlords had little choice but to put prices up with the loss of interest deductibility, as well as rising insurance costs and council rates. Higher interest was also impacting those with floating mortgages or coming off fixed terms.

"It is costing more to supply existing housing and since you can only increase the rent once every 12 months I'd expect these costs to be passed on more regularly than in the past," Beveridge said.