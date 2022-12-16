New Otago Regional Council chair spent no money on winning campaign

Otago Regional Council's chair Gretchen Robertson spent nothing on her successful election campaign.

The Otago Regional Council’s new chairperson was the only successful candidate who spent nothing on her campaign.

Seven-term councillor Gretchen Robertson was elected as chairperson at the first meeting of the council, in October.

According to declarations made with the council she received no donations and spent no money on her campaign.

At the opposite end of the scale was Alan Somerville who was successful in his bid to join the council but at a cost of $17,274.

Hamish McNeilly / Stuff Slime the Nitrate Monster is standing for the Otago Regional Council.

Somerville stood on a shared Green Party ticket with former Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkins and Dunedin City Council candidate Marie Laufiso, and the costs were split evenly between them as were donations, at $1999.87 each.

The only other candidates who declared donations were Elliot Weir who received $3000 from former Otago Regional Councillor Trevor Kempton and Lloyd McCall who received the same amount from CA Kempton, possibly Trevor’s wife Carol.

Donations under $1500 do not have to be declared.

The majority of expenses are paid for advertising costs and billboards.

One of the highest polling candidates, Dunstan ward representative Gary Kelliher, declared expenses of $3253 and no donations.*

In the same ward successful candidates Michael Laws and Alexa Forbes spent $3283.83 and $4003 respectively.

Unsuccessful candidate Tony Lepper spent $644.

Expenses record by successful candidates also included Tim Mepham ($2614.53), Andrew Noone ($2745.42), Bryan Scott ($1466.48), Elliot Weir ($3843.15), Lloyd McCall ($7164.75), Kate Wilson ($2134.66) and Kevin Malcolm who was elected unopposed and incurred no expenses.

Unsuccessful candidates were Richard Anderson ($2230.06), Malcolm Budd ($6004.38), James Cockle ($0), Ross Davies ($2928.20), Mathew Kiore ($7803.99), Geoff Lyell ($54.43), Watson Pita ($2624.01), Jenn (Slime) Shulzitski ($83.40), Bill Southworth ($2973.39), Mike Barker ($0), and Carmen Hope ($5534.68).