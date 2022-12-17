Body found in central Dunedin, police at scene

Police at the scene where a body was discovered on Dunedin's Bond street on Saturday, 17 December 2022.

A body has been reportedly found in central Dunedin and police are at the scene.

A tarpaulin has been set up around the incident on Bond Street, in the central city.

Emergency services are in attendance, reported at around 6am, a spokesperson said.

Diversions are in place and people are asked to avoid the area while the incident is resolved.

Police said they could not provide further details on the incident at this stage.

