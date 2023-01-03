Rules to keep Arrowtown quaint risk making it an 'elitist place' of multimillion-dollar holiday homes

The Arrowtown Autumn Festival is an annual event at risk as Arrowtown changes.

Development rules to protect Arrowtown’s quaint village feel risk turning it into an “elitist place” few young people can afford, some fear.

For 30 years, town meetings have supported containing the historic Central Otago town’s housing within a greenbelt border of rural properties and golf courses.

But with the median house price over $2 million, the school roll falling and more holiday homes sitting empty, some question whether the policy is right.

They worry the unintended consequence of restricting residential growth will be the destruction of the very community the rules were designed to protect.

“I think we could kill the golden goose if we end up sprawling too much, but I’m also quite aware that it’s become quite an elitist place,” said economist Benje Patterson, who sought out the lifestyle small-town Arrowtown could provide.

It enabled him to run his nationwide consultancy business from home, go out for ice-creams with his three young children, or pop into town for a meal or coffee meeting.

“I can do all these things, and then put on a pair of shoes and sprint up and down a few hills,” he said. “I get the whole package I’m looking for in life.”

Supplied/Stuff Frida, Archie, Ruby and Benje Patterson enjoy an ice cream on Buckingham St, Arrowtown.

Patterson grew up in Invercargill when children biked or walked to school by themselves.

While that was no longer the norm in New Zealand, he said it still happened in Arrowtown, and felt that was worth holding on to.

Patterson was conflicted over whether the town’s urban limits should expand.

Real estate agent Richard Newman said there were only a few properties available, and they usually sold to people from Auckland, Wellington and Australia who were using them as holiday homes.

They bought empty sections or old cribs for about $1.3m and built homes worth $4m or more, he said.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Arrowtown businesswoman Rosemary Chalmers has brought up her children in the central Otago town.

That was a concern to business owner and RSA president Rosemary Chalmers, who is seeing young people priced out of the market.

She pointed to the falling roll at the Arrowtown School – down from 525 in 2019 to 494 in 2022 – and said community institutions such as churches, the swimming pool, the fire brigade and the annual Arrowtown Autumn Festival were at risk.

“We don’t want to be known as an old people’s town. It takes a community of all ages to create a community,” she said.

STUFF Not all Arrowtown's treasures are made of gold. The Central Otago village has a treasure-trove of trails in the hills beyond.

Her adult sons were struggling to buy or find property to rent in the town they grew up in.

Landscape architect Philip Blakely has been fighting to keep an urban growth boundary in place around the town for 30 years.

The idea had always been to protect the village feel that makes Arrowtown special, he said.

“And also because this little town couldn’t cope with getting bigger and bigger.”

Lakes District Museum director David Clarke supported the boundary and said the town was growing regardless of the border.

In 1989, it had a population of 850 people. In 2022, that reached 3600.

Residential areas such as Butel Park and Millbrook have been developed on the outskirts, and there has been recent expansion along McDonnell Rd.

Supplied/Stuff A ground-breaking ceremony was held for the 68-lot Tewa Banks community housing development in Arrowtown, in September.

Construction has recently started at the Queenstown Lakes Housing Trust’s Tewa Banks development, which includes 68 new houses.

“We have become the victim of our own success,” Clarke said.

He said the horse may have already bolted with the nearby construction of the Arrowtown Lifestyle Retirement Village, approved under the Housing Accords and Special Housing Act, which includes 120 villas, 75 apartments and a 100-bed residential aged-care facility.

Jeweller Michael Hill also has approval for a special resort zone at The Hills golf course – allowing another 140 houses and apartments to be built.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times 03072017 News Photo: CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX MEDIA NZ Travel: Weekender feature on Millbrook Resort, Arrowtown. A view across the golf course with accommodation in the background.

Now residents await the decisions of three Environment Court appeals, which could result in up to 30 one-hectare lifestyle sections being developed nearby.

Blakely says neither those lifestyle houses nor an extension of the residential boundary will make Arrowtown houses more affordable.

“It will only be affordable to people who have got money,” he said.

If the appeals are declined the landowners, the lawyers “and all their henchmen” would keep finding ways around the planning laws, he said.

“I just don’t know what the solution is.”