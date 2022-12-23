Parents of three children under 16 looking forward to Xmas Day sleep in as kids go to work

The Jones siblings Jett, 12, Paige, 16, and Trinity, 14, will spend much of Christmas Day working at Queenstown Airport.

Queenstown is celebrating its first Christmas since the return of international tourists this year, but a worker shortage means many locals will be working long hours looking after visitors.

Staff at Queenstown Airport and their supporting businesses will be working a normal day with 27 flight arrivals and 26 departures.

Among those putting in a shift will be the Jones siblings: Paige, 16, Trinity, 14, and Jett, 12, who will be ensuring passengers are kept fed and watered.

Paige and Jett are regular employees at the airport’s cafe Airspresso, and were asked to work the unpopular Christmas Day shift.

They were attracted to the time-and-a-half pay rate and the possibility of having first pick for their shifts in the next roster.

Mum Nikki thought it was a good idea but stipulated they were on the same shift, so they could have some family time on Christmas Day.

She then offered the services of Trinity, who usually works at Joe’s Garage cafe, which is owned by the same company as Airspresso.

“(Husband) Matt and I will have a lovely time sleeping in the morning and will maybe go for a kayak. It could be quite fun,” she said.

supplied/Supplied A busy day is expected at Queenstown Airport on Christmas Day.

They would have a family Christmas dinner and exchange presents after the children’s shifts ended at 3.30pm, she said.

She would have been against the idea of them working if they had had a big family gathering planned.

“Anyway, someone’s got to do the work,” she said.

The Hilton Queenstown manager Chris Ehmann said Christmas Eve and Christmas Day buffet meals booked out as soon as they become available.

“It was unbelievable, they booked out so quickly. It is just going crazy,” he said.

Most staff members were working, including himself, and there would be some champagne and treats to get them through the day.

REAL JOURNEYS Trips on the TSS Earnslaw are booked out on Christmas Day.

Real NZ chief executive Stephen England-Hall said Christmas Day was busy with all the company’s attractions booked and busy including jet boats, Fiordland trips and the TSS Earnslaw.

About 400 people would have a Christmas Day lunch or dinner at Walter Peak.

He expected the Earnslaw would be in full celebratory mood with tinsel and appropriately themed music as it chugged across Lake Wakatipu.

“It will be the first Christmas Day we’ve had with international visitors since 2019, so it will be quite special,” he said.

Christmas Day events that will not be happening this year include the Salvation Army-organised community lunch.

George Heard/Stuff A man rests on a unicorn at Queenstown Bay on Christmas Day 2018.

Queenstown Salvation Army leader Andrew Wilson said the decision was made as the turn-out during the last two years was between 60 and 80 people, which was smaller than expected.

“Our intention was to capture whose who were lonely. It showed most people had someone to celebrate Christmas with,” he said.

Many people were involved in organising the lunch beforehand and “a small army” on the day, he said.

The now infamous “orphans’ Christmas party”, which traditionally involved hundreds of overseas nationals congregating at Queenstown Bay, has also been cancelled.

After a plea from police in 2020 the Queenstown Lakes District Council imposed a 24-hour liquor ban in central Queenstown from 8am on Christmas Eve until 6am on January 6.