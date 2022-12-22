Mayor turns into Super Turd to publicise new wastewater system

Central Otago mayor Tim Cadogan dresses as Super Turd, aka Flush Gordon, to celebrate completion of stage 1 of the Clyde wastewater project.

Central Otago mayor Tim Cadogan is prepared to plumb the lowest of depths to promote his district – and he won’t take any crap for it.

Cadogan, no stranger to the stage, dressed up as Super Turd, aka Flush Gordon, to celebrate the completion of stage 1 of the Clyde wastewater reticulation project.

In a video, he shoots out of the Clyde Primary School tunnel slide, like a poop down a pipe to proclaim the project is “flush with success”.

“It was all in the name of grabbing a bit of attention for what has been a project a long while in the pipeline, excuse the pun,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Lines company Aurora denies mayor's claims backup power supply not being sought

* Unswimmable lake now safe after major sewage treatment plant upgrade

* Lotto winner could pay for new Central Otago sewerage scheme



Supplied/Stuff Central Otago mayor Tim Cadogan dresses as Super Turd, aka Flush Gordon, to celebrate completion of stage 1 of the Clyde wastewater project.

While some may consider the promotion corny, others might perceive it as a solid effort to highlight an unappealing but essential project.

The Clyde Wastewater project dates back to 2018 when it was budgeted to cost about $28 million.

It involves a new reticulated wastewater system to replace existing septic tanks and disposal fields.

The first stage involved the new reticulated system in central Clyde with nearly 200 properties connected.

Two stages to cover the remainder of town are scheduled to be completed in 2043.