Developers prosecuted for demolishing former bookstore in heritage building

The demolition of the heritage building at 546 Great King St, Dunedin - which used to house Scribes book store - led to court action.

The cost to demolish an “irreplaceable” heritage building came to just under $30,000, according to a district court judge.

That figure was split between companies Dayniel Ltd and Gary Todd Architecture Ltd, which were prosecuted for their “misunderstanding” at the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday.

The building in question was known to locals as Scribes, named after the secondhand bookshop it hosted for several decades just a block away from the University of Otago.

Its age – having been built in the late 1870s – qualified it as a heritage building.

Although Dunedin City Council had granted the developers consent to demolish, the companies were legally required to notify Heritage NZ so it might document historically significant features.

But neither company did. Heritage NZ didn’t find out about the demolition until a third of the work was complete, a spokesperson said, and by then it was too late to save the building.

The companies were found guilty of modifying an archaeological site without authority, which had a maximum penalty of $120,000 for a company.

Although Dayniel Ltd – owned by developer Tony Tan – owned the site, it was fined $3250 less than Gary Todd Architecture Ltd for its role – a total of $13,000.

According to the Otago Daily Times, the judge considered neither Dayniel nor GTA Ltd – which Dayniel hired in 2020 to help with the development process, including demolition – broke the law intentionally.

Instead, their lack of action was blamed on confusion, misunderstanding and assumptions.

GTA Ltd received a larger fine because it had been told in writing that it needed to advise Heritage NZ of its plans.

Since legal proceedings began, Dayniel and GTA Ltd donated $15,000 to the University of Otago, to go towards a scholarship for a postgraduate student to create an inventory of pre-1900 buildings in Dunedin.

Christine Whybrew, acting director for the Southern region of Heritage NZ, said while the organisation was disappointed, an educational outcome was ideal.