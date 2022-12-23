Queenstown hospitality group takes over hostel to house staff for summer season

Queenstown bars Winnies and The Ballarat are owned by Republic Hospitality, which has taken the lease of a hostel to house staff.

Queenstown’s biggest hospitality group has taken over the lease of an inner city hostel to house much-needed staff for summer.

A lack of rental homes is making it harder for Wānaka and Queenstown businesses to recruit out-of-town workers, adding to the staffing crisis in the tourist hotspots.

Queenstown’s Republic Hospitality Group has taken over the lease of Queenstown hostel The Last Resort to provide accommodation 10 staff who could not find rentals in town

The hostel has five rooms and sleeps 15, but will host 10 staff members who have been employed from out of town to keep up with the summer influx of visitors.

READ MORE:

* Rental shortages bite as tourist towns of Queenstown and Wānaka struggle to attract staff

* Controversial landlord tax changes become law



Republic Hospitality owns popular bars Winnies, Ballarat, Habana, Below Zero, The Frankton Arm Tavern, Sundeck and Zephyr, most of which are packed during New Year's Eve celebrations.

Chief executive Blair Impey said they have enough staff to see the summer season through well, and they looked forward to welcoming visitors and locals.

“We’re excited to get everyone turning up to town for New Year, and we love this part of the year. We are ready to go.”

Stuff Republic Hospitality chief executive Blair Impey will be behind the bar again for the summer season.

Impey said he would be manning the bars at some of the establishments to fill the gaps, because staff had been hard to find and then house in Queenstown.

He said the town was following the nationwide trend of increasing wages by about 30%.

This week McDonald’s in Queenstown advertised $28 an hour for untrained and inexperienced staff to work during its busiest time of year.

An advertisement seeking baristas, kitchen and hospitality staff and cleaners over the two weeks from December 28 has attracted widespread attention.

Workers will also be paid time-and-a-half on public holidays – a total of $42 an hour before tax.

The rental situation has been created by high demand for rooms, with some landlords turning away from long-term rentals and instead looking at Airbnb, or leaving homes empty.

Queenstown property manager Paul Hibbett said the Queenstown rental market was not yet desperate, but he feared things could get worse.

“We don't want to get back to slumlord styles where people are living in garages, but we are struggling to see where all these applicants are going to fit in.”

Hibbett said prices for rentals were hitting the same peaks as pre-Covid, as landlords responded to growing demand.

Tradies from out of town have also found it hard to find homes.

Tenants were beginning to flat-share where they would normally choose to live alone.