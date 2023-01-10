Coroner's report finds 13-year-old drowned after huffing butane

A coroner has determined 13-year-old Jorja Stewart, from Alexandra, drowned in the bath after huffing butane.

A 13-year-old who drowned at home in the bath in 2019 had been huffing butane, a coroners report has found.

Jorja Ashley Stewart lived with her parents and older sister in Alexandra and had engaged in huffing on several occasions before her death, on 2 July 2019.

A friend of Stewart’s said they would do this until they experienced head spins, which would usually take four to five puffs. Jorja had also huffed on her own at least once prior to her death.

“At around 4:30pm on Jorja took a bath, which she often did after school,” Duggal said.

“At around 5pm Jorja’s sister went to the bathroom to ask Jorja if she wanted to go for a bike ride. When Jorja did not respond her sister alerted their parents.”

Her father found her and attempted resuscitation, but despite their efforts paramedics who attended the scene confirmed Jorja had died.

Coroner Duggal noted that the dangers of inhaling butane had been the subject of numerous coronial comments and recommendations.

Between 2000 and 2012, 63 people had died as a result of intentionally inhaling butane-based substances, of which 87% were under 24 with the youngest being 12.

In August 2013, a Child Youth Mortality Review report into unintentional deaths from poisoning in young people advocated for a prevention strategy to reduce the access and attractiveness of substances like butane, used in lighters and as a propellant in aerosol sprays.

However, the report considered a balance needed to be struck between informing young people about the dangers of huffing and inadvertently promoting its use in school-based education initiatives

The Report also suggested that legislation be changed to control the display and age of purchase for butane products and to make retailers aware of the importance of how such products are displayed, and how they can be abused.

New Zealand has no legislative age restriction for butane products, however Coroner Duggal noted many hardware store suppliers have age restrictions and secured displays in place for spray can purchasing.