The road is blocked while the scene is being cleared. (File photo)

Six people have been injured, four seriously, after a crash involving two vehicles in Mt Aspiring National Park.

The collision, which happened about 1.50pm on Tuesday, forced the Haast Pass-Makarora Rd, police said.

The road is closed between Haast and Makarora, and motorists are urged to avoid the area as there are no diversions in place.