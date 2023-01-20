Ambitious cable car project still on track for Dunedin

Dunedin Heritage Light Rail Trust spokesman Neville Jemmett is delighted to see cable cars return to Dunedin. (Video first published in June 2018)

Plans are ramping up for the eventual return of Dunedin’s historic High St cable car – a project expected to become a major drawcard for tourists.

Members of the Dunedin Heritage Light Rail Trust plan to meet with mayor Jules Radich and his council to discuss the ambitious project.

It includes a museum in Mornington, which currently houses several restored cable cars in a purpose-built facility, and then plans to install the High St line.

The trust had sourced funds for a feasibility study for the project, which is expected to be completed by the middle of the year.

Trust spokesperson Neville Jemmett said it was shaping up to be a big year for the trust, which was also awaiting the arrival of other cable cars from Auckland and Christchurch, bringing its total to five.

“And that is why we need a bit more room.”

Beca was awarded the contract for the feasibility study, which was expected to take four months and give an idea of the full cost of the project, Jemmett said.

In 2019, the project, which was delayed due to Covid, was expected to cost about $30 million to complete, including the installation of 4.5km of track at an estimated $1000 a metre.

Dunedin was the second city to run cable cars after they were first used in San Francisco in 1873.

The Mornington line – up High St and along Eglinton Rd, operated from 1883 to 1957.

Jemmett said a reinstated line would become a major drawcard for tourists.

At its peak, the High St line took 3.5 million passengers in 1945, but it eventually fell into disrepair and the cable cars were replaced by trolley buses.

Dunedin also operated cable cars in elsewhere in the city, including Stuart St and the suburbs of Roslyn and Maryhill.