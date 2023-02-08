Voluntary water restrictions for Dunedin after dry summer

Water levels are dropping in Dunedin, prompting authorities to urge residents to conserve water.

Dunedin residents are being urged to reduce water, or face possible compulsory restrictions.

Water levels were dropping throughout Dunedin’s catchment areas and residents were asked to voluntarily conserve water, Dunedin City Council Three Waters group manager David Ward said.

“Dunedin’s reservoir levels are dropping, demand is increasing, and no significant rain is forecast for the next week. With the warm, dry summer we’re now experiencing, we need to work together to make sure we’re not using more water than necessary.”

Water use has steadily increased in Dunedin since the start of the year. On Sunday it hit 58 million litres per day. Demand is normally about 42 million litres per day.

While the restrictions were voluntary at this stage, the council would have to consider compulsory restrictions in places like Mosgiel if the current rate of demand continued.

“We’re asking people to use water wisely and achieve some simple savings that quickly add up across our area,” Ward said.

That included residents using a watering can or hand-held hose to water their garden or lawn, rather than a sprinkler. Ward also recommended watering only in the evening and early morning, when less water was lost due to evaporation.

Cars and boats could also be washed in the evening, while ponds and private swimming pools should be filled with a hand-held hose in the evening, and private fountains turned off.

More tips on conserving water can be found at www.dcc.govt.nz/saving-water