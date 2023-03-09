Man attacked by wild boar in Central Otago town

Wild pigs are dangerous and should not be approached by people or domestic dogs. (File photo)

Residents of a small Central Otago town are on the alert after a man was attacked by a wild boar.

The St Bathans Community Association advised residents of the danger of wild pigs after local Steve Easton was attacked at home on Tuesday night.

He saw a family of pigs rooting up his garden about 8.30pm and went to shoo them away.

A wild boar then came from nowhere and attacked him.

“Steve was knocked unconscious in the attack and luckily he was not alone as his friend was able to rush him to Ranfurly for treatment,” the advisory said.

He had a dislocated shoulder and a tusk just missed his eye.

Easton was recovering at home but was sore and shaken up.

“He's very lucky that his injuries are not worse, as they so easily could have been.”

Residents of the town and wider area were told not to go near wild pigs if they saw them.

“Go inside or get in your vehicle,” the advisory said.

“Keep an eye on your dogs as they will aggravate wild pigs and the pigs will win any battle with a domesticated pet dog.”

It was an escalating problem as pigs were becoming very familiar with the village, the community association said.

Emma Dawe/Stuff St Bathans has the Blue Lake, a haunted hotel and now a wild pig problem.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) was alerted and Central Otago operations manager Nicola Holmes said her thoughts were with Easton.

The department undertook wild animal control, including pig control, in areas of large public conservation land near St Bathans such as the northern Dunstan ranges.

However, the area directly around the St Bathans village had many different landowners, and comparatively small amounts of public conservation land, so a community approach was needed, she said.

DOC was keen to engage with the community, she said.

Its national Wild Animal Management Team could be contacted with concerns about wild animals by emailing wildanimalmanagement@doc.govt.nz