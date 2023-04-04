Police ask public to help find missing Queenstown woman

Police are asking for help to find missing Queenstown woman Suzanne Frew.

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find missing Queenstown woman Suzanne Frew.

She was last seen driving her silver Mitsubishi Outlander on Frankton Road, Queenstown, on Monday morning.

She was wearing a pink hoodie and black tights.

Police and Suzanne’s family have concerns for her welfare.

READ MORE:

* Search for missing woman begins in Nelson

* Concerns for Gisborne woman missing since mid-December

* Queenstown woman missing since New Year's Eve



She remained missing on Tuesday afternoon and police renewed their appealing for information.

The registration number on her vehicle is GNF353.

Anyone who has seen Suzanne, or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call Police on 111, quoting file number 230403/2375.