Missing Queenstown woman 'an absolute ray of sunshine'

A Queenstown woman who was reported missing on Monday has been described as “an absolute ray of sunshine”.

Search and rescue teams searching for Suzanne (Suzi) Frew found a body on Wednesday morning after a two-day search.

Formal identification has not yet been completed, but police understand it to be that of Frew.

A friend, who asked not to be named, said Frew was a kind, loving and genuine daughter, mother, sister and friend.

“Suzi had the most beautiful soul [and] would give you her undivided attention even if she hadn’t see you in a while.”

She was an absolute ray of sunshine that was now lost to the Queenstown community, the friend said.

“She will be dearly missed by all that were blessed to know her.”

The body was found in the Highview Tce area about 8.30am on Wednesday following an extensive search and rescue effort overnight.

Suzi Frew was last seen in her vehicle on Frankton Rd in the tourist town. On Tuesday afternoon her car was found on Highview Tce, near Frankton Rd.

Police asked people to check their properties, any outbuildings and private CCTV footage from the area.

A helicopter carrying infra-red equipment was also used in the search.

The matter is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the coroner.

Police said their thoughts were with the whānau and friends. Officers also thanked search and rescue volunteers and members of the public who helped.