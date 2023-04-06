Deadly virus could be reintroduced to Otago in bid to control plague of rabbits

Otago landowners face a plague of wild rabbits – but are not doing enough to stop them.

Officials in Otago want to reintroduce a deadly virus to battle a plague of rabbits as it emerged two thirds of urban homeowners are not doing enough to deal with the pests.

Otago Regional Council is investigating whether biosecurity chiefs would allow rabbit haemorrhagic disease virus (RHDV) to be used in the area to help control the spiralling rabbit population.

The council says rabbits are invading high country stations and the growing number of lifestyle blocks in Central Otago, where residents have previously told Stuff of seeing up to 100 in a single night.

It has been under pressure to control the burgeoning populations, but since the rabbit board service was canned in 2015 it has placed the responsibility on landowners.

READ MORE:

* Farmers don't want rabbit explosion in Southland

* Residents take up arms in Central Otago as rampant rabbits ruin land

* Ambitious wallaby control programme in Otago gets underway



Otago’s annual Easter bunny hunt – which last year saw 12,000 rabbits shot – was cancelled in February because of concerns about fire risks, and as some farmers had cleared their land using pest control contractors and poison.

But the council insists the responsibility to control rabbit populations lies with those who occupy land – and says many are not doing enough.

THE DETAIL/RNZ Parts of the South Island have been inundated by an exploding rabbit population, creating a major problem for many landowners.

Of 332 urban and semi-urban properties inspected by the regional council in the year to January, 209 were followed up for being non-compliant with rabbit control rules.

In rural areas, 61 of 184 properties inspected were non-compliant.

To comply, landowners need to be providing some sort of control measures from fencing, poisoning and fumigation to shooting them and even “hand digging and blocking up burrows”.

Have you been affected by the plague of rabbits? Email reporters@press.co.nz.

The council said solid rabbit control progress was recorded in most high country areas, but the spread of subdivisions and creation of more semi-urban areas around Central Otago remained problematic.

Homeowners have previously expressed frustration that even when they undertake every prevention measure they can, their neighbours do not and rabbits don’t respect property boundaries.

OLIVIA CALDWELL/Stuff Rabbits have chewed through countless posts, pitted holes and dug under rabbit proof fencing in the Gibbston Valley.

RHDV was first introduced illegally in South Canterbury in 1997, when it decimated booming rabbit populations. Another Korean strain was legally imported and released in early 2018.

The virus can affect rabbit populations when immunity to is low, but it is not an effective long-term management solution, a council spokesperson said.

The council is investigating whether it is possible to remove RHDV from the Official New Zealand Pest Register as an unwanted organism.

Its removal would pave the way for its reintroduction into areas where it may not be present in Otago, but would not necessarily mean new strains could be imported.

“We haven’t yet decided how we might utilise current strains within New Zealand at this point,” said Libby Caldwell, the council’s environmental implementation manager.

The council would rely on information provided from experts at Manaaki Whenua on the most appropriate new strains of the virus’ available for use in Otago.

Stephen Brent About 12,000 Central Otago rabbits were killed in the Great Easter Bunny Hunt last year, but the event has been cancelled for 2023.

The council runs a fund to assist with community rabbit programmes, with a total $150,000 available to community groups this year.

Caldwell said the council was adding two dedicated staff members to the team managing the community-led rabbit programmes.

It will increase monitoring, visits and night counts, and also conduct community surveys and engagement, and study the impacts of climate change.

The council’s long-term target would be “sustained control” of rabbit populations, she said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF In Christchurch, bold rabbits have been hanging out near the Transitional Cathedral as the city's rebuild continues. (First published Nov 2019.)

“There’s no quick fix here, but rabbit numbers can be reduced and maintained at manageable levels, likely with a minimal impact on the environment.”

The council had no intention of bringing back pest destruction boards, preferring to support community-led solutions, through advocacy, education and collaboration, she said.

It would also support community groups, such as those already operating in places such as Moeraki, Black Peak Rd in Wānaka and Queensbury, in Central Otago.