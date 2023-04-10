Man arrested in Dunedin after armed offenders squad swarms property

The Armed Offenders Squad surround a property in Oxford St, Dunedin in relation to a gun shot report half an hour earlier.

A man has been arrested following a report of a firearm being discharged in a Dunedin Street and police are still working to locate one other person in relation to the incident.

A police spokesperson said they received a report of a firearm being discharged on Manor Pl, shortly after 11am on Monday.

Half an hour later, armed offenders swarmed a property on Oxford St, about 2km south of Manor Pl, and blocked off access to the street.

The 44-year-old man was charged with discharging a firearm to intimidate and will appear in the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday.

An Oxford St resident, who Stuff agreed not to name, said armed officers used a loudspeaker to try to coerce someone out of a property.

Do you know more? Email reporters@press.co.nz

Police could be heard saying “come out of the residence”, “keep you and everyone else safe”, and “make yourself known to the police”, the resident said.

“It’s a bit scary knowing there's someone potentially with a firearm down the street,” they said.

A police spokesperson said the incident involved parties known to each other and no one was injured during the incident.

The spokesperson also confirmed the armed police operation on Oxford St was in relation to the earlier firearms incident on Manor Pl.

“No one was injured during the incident,” they said.