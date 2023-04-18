Avid mountain biker died on Easter Sunday at Queenstown Bike Park
The person who died at a Queenstown Mountain Bike Park on Easter Sunday has been named as Central Otago man Mark David Gould.
The 64-year-old’s death said to be the result of a medical incident and was referred to the coroner.
A family notice described him as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
“Mark was an avid mountain biker and passed doing the thing he loved,” it said.
He was a former president of Bike Wānaka.
The family requested donations be made to Mountain Biking Otago in lieu of flowers.
Police's thoughts were with his family and friends.