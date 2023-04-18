Avid mountain biker died on Easter Sunday at Queenstown Bike Park

Central Otago man Mark Gould (photographed in 2013) died at Queenstown Bike Park on Easter Sunday.

The person who died at a Queenstown Mountain Bike Park on Easter Sunday has been named as Central Otago man Mark David Gould.

The 64-year-old’s death said to be the result of a medical incident and was referred to the coroner.

A family notice described him as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

“Mark was an avid mountain biker and passed doing the thing he loved,” it said.

READ MORE:

* Easter Sunday death at Queenstown Bike Park 'not suspicious' - police

* Mountain biker airlifted to Dunedin Hospital after Queenstown crash

* On your bike: Mountain bike trail names to be changed after complaints



He was a former president of Bike Wānaka.

The family requested donations be made to Mountain Biking Otago in lieu of flowers.

Police's thoughts were with his family and friends.