Historic remains of gold miners and early settlers to be reburied in Otago

Former Otago University student Lauren Meckel, archaeologist Jitlada Innanchai, and landowner Harry Barnett at the excavation of the Ardrossan St cemetery in Lawrence, Central Otago.

The remains of 34 unknown early settlers buried in the Central Otago gold fields will be laid to rest again on Sunday.

The remains, which include four infants, are believed to have died in the late 1860s and were excavated in 2018 and 2019 as part of the Southern Cemeteries Archaeology Project.

They were discovered at two historic cemeteries in Lawrence, the site of New Zealand’s first gold rush, at Gabriels Gully, in the 1860s.

Most of the people died in the 1860s to the 1890s. About 10 were believed to be of Chinese or Asian descent.

Jo McKenzie-McLean / Stuff Human remains from unmarked graves will be excavated at the gold-rush-era Drybread Cemetery in Central Otago.

The project aims to paint a detailed picture of what life was like at the time of the gold rush in the early 1860s.

The teams worked at several burial sites in Central Otago and previously exhumed bodies from unmarked sites at Drybread Cemetery, which will be reburied later this year.

In November remains from 27 unmarked graves in Milton were reburied following the project’s work there.

Information gathered included detail into people’s backgrounds, their burial traditions, health, diet and overall quality of life.

The bodies that will be reburied on Sunday came from two Lawrence graveyards.

Supplied Burial sites from the gold rush in Lawrence are excavated as part of the Southern Cemeteries Archaeology Project.

Southern Archaeology director and project co-leader Dr Peter Petchey said Lawrence was the site of one of Otago’s main gold rushes, after Gabriel Reid found gold in Gabriels Gully in 1861.

It was also the location of a Chinese goldfield settlement, which grew after Chinese miners began to arrive in Otago from late 1865.

The team exhumed 25 people, including the four infants, from the Ardrossan St cemetery, which was in use from late 1861 until about 1864.

However, the existence of the bodies came as a surprise as in 1866 the Borough Council had discussed seeking permission from the families of those who were buried there to move the bodies to another cemetery.

Stuff The Otago gold rush started in Gabriels Gully near Lawrence in 1860.

Local lore was that all graves but one were moved. However, the researchers found that no-one had been exhumed and moved, Petchey said.

Nine people, all adult male Chinese, were found at the Gabriel St cemetery, which was still in use.

The researchers focused on one end of the cemetery where Chinese and paupers were known to have been buried.

There were also 12 empty graves at the site that had been exhumed in 1883 or 1902, to be repatriated to China.

Some were aboard the ill-fated SS Ventnor, which sank off the coast of New Zealand in 1902, taking the lives of 13 crew and passengers, and the remains of about 500 Chinese men.

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Southern Archaeology Ltd director Dr Peter Petchey is co-leader of the Southern Archaeology Project.

A combination of historical research, archaeological investigation, and bioarchaeological analysis was used to learn about the lives of those buried.

Many were found to have had poor dental hygiene exacerbated by pipe-smoking, some even had pipes buried with them.

Other artefacts were distinctively Chinese, including a wooden comb and the remains of a Chinese-style tunic or jacket.

One surprising element of the research was discovering the variety of places the Chinese population on the goldfields came from.

They were often believed to have come from the same region of Guangzhou, but the isotope work showed they probably came from a few different regions of China.

All the reburials will be at the Gabriel St cemetery, with those originally from the site reburied in their original locations.