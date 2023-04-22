'Like entering Narnia': Decommissioned railway tunnels set to see the light

Gerard Hyland, of the Dunedin Tunnels Trail Trust, at the Chain Hills Tunnel.

Two decommissioned railway tunnels could open up a cycle route from Dunedin all the way to Queenstown.

They are the 462m-long Chain Hills Tunnel, opened in 1875, and the 865m-long Caversham Tunnel, which was opened two years earlier by Premier Julius Vogel.

By the early 20th century, the single-track structures had become surplus to requirements due to demand for double tracks.

Gerard Hyland, the chairperson of the Dunedin Tunnels Trail Trust, is pushing for the tunnels to be reopened to create a 15km cycle and walking path between Dunedin and Mosgiel.

While Dunedin is known for its hilly topography, reopening the passageways will essentially create a “flat city”, stretching from the coastal community of Aramoana all the way to the Taieri Plains.

It will also open up a future connection from Dunedin all the way to Queentown via the famed Central Otago Rail Trail.

‘‘We have missed out on that tourism dollar for years.’’

Hyland showed Stuff through the Chain Hills Tunnel, using a key to unlock the iron gates at the Wingatui side.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Dunedin Tunnels Trust chairperson Gerard Hyland wants Dunedin to be linked to the popular Central Otago Rail Trail.

The only noises inside the brick-lined tunnel are the steady drip of water and the chirp of a pīwakawaka.

Before it could be reopened, the tunnel needed some relatively minor repairs to masonry after a few bricks fell down. The work would likely begin in winter.

After it was closed to rail in 1910, the tunnel was initially transferred to military ownership as a place to store ammunition, but was found to be too damp.

A previous landowner was not comfortable with a trail going by their property, so the trust embarked on an ambitious fundraising effort to buy it off them.

It was then sold to the Dunedin City Council, which granted an easement so the tunnel could be used for a shared pathway.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The Chains Hill Tunnel entrance, looking towards “Narnia”.

‘‘This was a huge community win, getting so much support to secure public access to the tunnel and thereby making the whole tunnels trail feasible,’’ Hyland said.

While the Caversham Tunnel would be better for commuters in terms of “utility and use”, several issues were preventing it from opening for now.

Gifted to the city in 1961, it was used as a conduit for utility services and the public, but access had been restricted in recent years.

It meant the Chain Hills Tunnel was likely to be the first of the two passageways to be reopened, but first there was a planned open day for the public next month.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The other entrance to the Chains Hill tunnel, looking less like Narnia.

Hyland said he loved that commuters went from the built-up urban area of Mosgiel, through to tunnel to another landscape – “like you are entering Narnia on the other side”.

The trust envisaged that after the minor repairs, people would be able to walk through the tunnel before the full trail was completed.

The estimated cost for the project was about $26 million, and the council had started design work for the trail.

Hyland urged interested people to make submissions to the council as part of its 2023-24 annual plan process, so the trail would happen sooner rather than later.