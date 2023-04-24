'How do I enforce any sentence?' Judge questions jurisdiction over tourist who fled overseas

The doctor who allegedly crashed into a woman in January has not yet been arrested and will keep interim name suppression.

A judge has questioned whether a New Zealand Court has any jurisdiction over an American doctor who fled the country after allegedly causing a head on crash in Queenstown.

The 72-year-old United States resident has had his interim name suppression extended after it was claimed he received racist abuse, following news reports of the January 27 incident.

Queenstown chef, Sara Duan, told Stuff she was driving along Frankton Rd at 5am, heading to work at a Queenstown hotel to prepare breakfast, when she saw a vehicle suddenly appear in front of her.

She received spinal injuries, had her car written-off and was given little hope of any compensation after the overseas driver involved flew out of the country hours after crashing into her.

The accused is alleged to be driving on the wrong side of the road.

However, the doctor has since indicated to lawyers he was willing to be involved with court proceedings via video link, despite having never been arrested or charged before he left the country.

Judge Geoff Rea said the court had no jurisdiction over the incident until an arrest was made, and he had not issued a warrant for his arrest.

“How do I enforce any sentence? I am not able to, no. It would require the defendant to return to New Zealand,” he said.

“What everybody is relying on here is we will slide over top the procedural rules here and just sort it out...and expect that he will voluntarily do what he is told to do.”

“I have strong authority that court has no jurisdiction on charges on anybody out of the country without them appearing in person.”

Proceedings have been adjourned until Thursday, April 28.

Following the crash in January, the doctor allegedly went directly to Queenstown Airport, did not return his rental car key and flew to Auckland.

Police have indicated he fled the country as soon as able.

At the time Auckland was in a state of emergency with flooding, and so when the doctor and his wife arrived in Auckland, they were put on an earlier flight to the United States, the court was told.

“This was an accident and a moment of carelessness, and it doesn't reflect on doctor **** and his background,” defence lawyer Ben Alexander said.

“He returned to the hotel to have a discussion with his wife. They flew to Auckland to wait out the rest of his holiday. There was national state of emergency at the time, and they were trapped at airport for 48 hours.

“This wasn’t a matter of them fleeing New Zealand or fleeing Queenstown.”

In January, Duan told Stuff that following the collision, the driver had got out of his car, stood three metres away and asked if she was okay and whether she needed water.

“I was so shaken. There was blood coming from my mouth. I was thinking ‘why do I need water?”, she said.

Police arrived soon after, and she was taken to the local hospital in an ambulance.

She was treated for a spinal fracture and sent home later that day, but did not hear anything further from police.