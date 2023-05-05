Penguin dumped in Otago restaurant bin was killed by a dog

Three penguins have been killed by dogs in Otago this year. (File photo)

A little blue penguin that was found dumped in a restaurant’s rubbish bin in Otago last week was killed by a dog, authorities have confirmed.

It is the third penguin to be killed by a dog in the region this year, and the Department of Conservation (DOC) said such instances would have been preventable had the dogs been on leads.

“We had the penguin necropsied, which confirmed bite wounds, fractures and internal injuries caused by a dog,” said DOC senior ranger Shay van der Hurk​.

“People need to be aware that any dog, regardless of breed or temperament, is capable of injuring or killing native wildlife. It’s vital people manage their dog responsibly.”

The owners of Filipino-Japanese restaurant Futomaki in Port Chalmers reported the incident to DOC after finding the penguin dead in a rubbish bin behind their restaurant.

Van der Hurk said kororā are the world’s smallest penguins and their population is declining.

They are “really vulnerable to dogs”, he said, and owners are asked to keep their dogs close on walks and immediately put them on a lead if they come across wildlife.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Every night in Timaru, little blue penguins ride the waves ashore and waddle to their nests - and you can watch them. (Video first published January 2021).

“While we know these types of incidents are unintentional and upsetting for the dog’s owners, it’s disappointing and frustrating that preventable wildlife deaths like this keep happening.

“We’re asking the dog owner, or anyone with information about this incident, to come forward.”

The two other penguins killed by dogs in Otago this year were hoiho/yellow-eyed penguins.

A native red-billed gull was also killed this year, and a sea lion pup was injured by dogs.