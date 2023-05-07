One person taken to hospital after serious crash in Pukeuri

A person has been taken to hospital after their car hit a power pole on Saturday afternoon in the Waitaki District.

A person has received serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Pukeuri on Saturday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said a car collided with a power pole about 4.15pm on Saturday.

A person was taken to the hospital “bleeding from the head”.

Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they sent one ambulance to the intersection of Works and McCulloch roads on Saturday.

“We treated one person in a serious condition and took them to Oamaru Hospital,” they said.

A Fiire and Emergency spokesperson said they sent two appliances from Oamaru and one from Weston.