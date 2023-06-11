Woman who died in Central Otago crash named

The fatal crash happened on State Highway 8B in Cromwell earlier this month. (Screenshot).

The person who died in a highway crash in Central Otago earlier this month has been named by police.

She was Isabel Mary Pairman, 85, of Cromwell.

The crash happened on State Highway 8B at 11.25am on Friday, June 2.

Pairman was the sole occupant of the vehicle and died at the scene in Cromwell.

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time,” a police spokesperson said.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are being investigated.