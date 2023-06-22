Former head girl of school targeted due to Pride parade was bullied as transgender student

The former head girl of a Wānaka school that received homophobic comments on social media around its Pride parade says she also experienced a bullying culture as a transgender student.

Olive Blythe started Mount Aspiring College (MAC) in 2018 in Year 10 and left in 2021 as a confident woman, and head student of the school, she says.

She started her transition in 2020 in Year 12 as it was something she had wanted to do for her entire high school years.

“I think the assumption often made is that people like me woke up one day and decided ‘oh, I guess I'm a woman now’. It took a while before I started defining myself that way.”

When Blythe saw news that the school’s 2023 Pride parade was met was with homophobic comments and pushback from some parents, she was disappointed, but not surprised.

“When I was part of organising Pride related events at MAC and in the Wānaka community three years ago, some students would be understandably unwilling to be public about their involvement because of fear of retaliation, harassment, and violence.”

Last week a parent of two students at the school disagreed with a MAC’s rainbow Pride parade which took place on Friday, so he encouraged students to wear black to rebel against the event on his Facebook page.

Stuff Mount Aspiring College.

“Mount Aspiring College stick your priđe day up your arse your sick [sic],” he wrote. “If you agree let your kids where black tomorrow. Shits gone to far [sic],” he wrote. The post received a number of replies, some in support and some against.

The post has since been removed and when Stuff approached him for comment he did not respond.

Blythe, 20, said the comments made from the parent as well as some students on the day of the parade were unfortunate, and created an “us vs them” mentality between the rainbow community and others.

“One parent's violent words towards children shouldn't change the meaning of what is really happening here: young people are celebrating their joy, their autonomy, their self-discovery of potential for growth.”

Supplied Former Mount Aspiring College head girl Olive Blythe.

Blythe, who is now studying a Bachelor in Music at Victoria University said that despite some bullying, overall people were fine with her identity.

“I experienced bullying to some degree at school...I don't know what the school is like with regard to that now. But I did feel, or hear through the grapevine, a fair amount of unspoken anti-gay and anti-trans sentiment when I was in Wānaka.”

“There are a few instances of hurtful comments I remember clearly. I learnt to avoid certain kinds of people whose actions were harmful to my sense of self, and made connections with people who could uplift me, and who I related to.”

She said bullying and backlash was the very reason why advocacy groups and the Pride parade were necessary. They made students feel less alone, she said.

Supplied School principal Nicola Jacobsen said she was disappointed at the parent’s actions and added the school was a reflection of the wider community, which was accepting and open.

School principal Nicola Jacobsen was disheartened to hear pupils like Blythe had been subject to bullying while at the school. She said MAC was aiming to educate positively and proactively in the rainbow space.

“It is incredibly sad when people say things because they don't understand. They are harmful and hurtful, I don't think they realise the harm in what they are saying.

“Sometimes people are going to get it wrong, and they are going to show a lack of understanding and that is why we need to keep up education and continue doing things since Pride week.

Jacobsen received “shocked” feedback from parents that homophobic views were broadcast.

”A lot of people are really shocked those comments were made and mortified that type of belief is in the community. There is a genuine element of surprise those things were said in a public way.”

Supplied Olive Blythe is currently in Spain.

Blythe said negative comments could have a damaging and lasting effect on those who were LGBTIQA+.

“Other people can very easily deny your access to these things, and when this happens, the shame hits like a brick.

“Consciously or unconsciously existing in contrast to the majority is difficult; it is painful to feel alienated from your peers and your community.”