Eagle-eyed firefighters spot scrapyard fire

Firefighters at the scene of a Dunedin scrapyard fire.

Firefighters in a passing fire appliance spotted smoke coming from a Dunedin scrap metal yard, and went immediately to the scene.

Crew with the Lookout Point fire appliance were the first to report the fire at the scrap metal site on Wilkie Rd on Thursday about 2.40pm, which immediately led to multiple calls, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

READ MORE:

* Fire at scrap metal yard sends plumes of dark smoke over Dunedin

* Large scrapyard fire in Auckland's Favona out, crews still monitorting hotspots

* Mosgiel man who died following crash near Dunedin named as Graeme Henry Anderson



At its peak the 10m x 10m blaze sent plumes of dark smoke over parts of southern Dunedin.

Large machinery was working on the site to remove some of the scrap, as firefighters arrived at the scene.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A plume of dark smoke rises above a fire at a scrap yard in the Dunedin suburb of Kensington on Thursday afternoon

A command centre, ladder truck, and four fire trucks were at the scene, and were being assisted by a digger at the site.

The fire would take some time to get under control, the spokesperson said.

Those in the area, particularly with breathing difficulties, were advised to keep their windows and doors closed until further notice.

St John also attended, transporting a patient to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.