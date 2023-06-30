Motorist spotted doing doughnuts in the snow on Crown Range

A driver on the Crown Range, in Otago, was caught on a weather camera pulling doughnuts in the snow.

Up to 20 cars were lined up in a queue on the road as they hit the forecast snow at over the crown Range on Friday morning.

One driver took the opportunity to run amok in their vehicle and pull a few doughnuts – and filmed on the mountain weather camera in the process.

It comes as a cold front moves in from the south, bringing a heavy snow watch for a solid chunk of the Otago region south of Queenstown and Alexandra over the weekend.

Metservice/Supplied The MetService’s camera caught the driver spinning in circles on the Crown Range on Friday morning.

With snowy counditions up the mountain on Friday, one driver came off the road in a courier van, but there were no injuries or emergency call out.

The road has been gritted and trucks have been patrolling both sides of the summit, the Queenstown Lakes District Council said.

“Our current advice is that chains must be carried, but there is no immediate need for them to be fitted; drive with care”

Contractors also reported a motor vehicle incident near Glencoe Road which was attended by police.

A heavy snow dumping is expected for the lower South Island over the weekend (file photo).

Heavy snow watches are in place for parts of Otago, Southland and Stewart Island.

From 3pm Saturday through to 9pm Sunday, snow is expected down to about 100 metres, with heavy falls above 300 metres.

The council advised drivers to carry chains this winter.

MetService and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency are warning people travelling around Te Waipounamu, particularly Southland and Otago but also places which catch snow like Banks Peninsula, to be ready for winter weather, at the start of the school holidays.

Over the next few days, snow is forecast to low levels in the far south, with heavy snow possible in mountain areas of Queenstown Lakes District and Queenstown itself.

Snow could also fall to 200 metres around Dunedin, and in Canterbury to 300 metres over Banks Peninsula from Saturday night, potentially down to road level, says MetService.

Supplied/Stuff Cardrona Alpine Ski Area is at the top of the Crown Range near Wanaka (file photo).

Those travelling about the South Island, particularly people travelling through the alpine passes (Arthur’s and Porters SH73, Lewis SH7, Burkes and Lindis SH8, also the Crown Range Road and SH80 into Aoraki/Mt Cook) should check for snow warnings and road closures.

Metsevice forecast a cold west to southwest flow affacting the whole country over the coming days.