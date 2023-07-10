Person airlifted to hospital in serious condition from South Island ice-swim tournament

The Blue Lake at St Bathans is a popular attraction in summer and has hosted the IISA Aotearoa NZ Openwater Ice Championships for 2023.

A person has been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition during an ice-swim tournament just two hours west of Oamaru.

Hato Hone St John was notified of “an incident” at the Blue Lake in St Bathans around 10am Monday.

One helicopter, an ambulance, and a first response unit responded to the scene.

The International Ice Swimming Association (IISA) had chosen the Blue Lake at St Bathans for their ‘IISA Aotearoa NZ Openwater Ice Championships 2023’ venue.

All 39 competitors would spend four days competing which included swimming distances ranging from 250m to 1.6km, before it finished on Monday at 12pm.

“It ticked all the boxes to comply with ice swimming regulations and with its majestic position the temperatures were sure to drop nicely, to allow all swimmers to complete their events over the four days,” the IISA website said.