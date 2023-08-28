Three critically injured in serious crash south of Dunedin

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Waihola

Three people have been critically injured in a crash in Waihola, 30 minutes south of Dunedin.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said also, one person had been flown to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition. One of the critically injured was flown to Dunedin Hospital and two were driven by ambulance.

Two vehicles crashed on State Highway 1, between Titri Rd and Bungards Rd, about 12.15pm on Monday.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said the emergency response involved two helicopters, three ambulances and two rapid response vehicles.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson sent crews from Milton, Balclutha and Waihola to the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised, police said.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.”

The crash comes two days after the small lakeside town celebrated an extension of the Clutha Gold Cycle train from Lawrence to Waihola.

The stretch of highway has long been problematic with several fatal crashes occurring on what some locals call “death mile”.