Two dead, three critical, one serious after State Highway 1 crash south of Dunedin

Two people died at the scene of a two-vehicle collision around lunchtime on SH1 at Titri, near Waihola, 30 minutes south of Dunedin, police say.

A further four people were taken to hospital, three in a critical condition and one in a serious condition.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one of the critically injured was flown to Dunedin Hospital and two were driven by ambulance. One person had also been flown to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

Two vehicles crashed on State Highway 1, between Titri Rd and Bungards Rd, about 12.15pm on Monday.

The emergency response involved two helicopters, three ambulances and two rapid response vehicles, A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand sent crews from Milton, Balclutha and Waihola to the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised, police said.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Three people have been critically injured in a crash near Waihola, 30 minutes south of Dunedin.

The crash comes two days after the small lakeside town celebrated an extension of the Clutha Gold Cycle train from Lawrence to Waihola.

The stretch of highway has long been problematic with several fatal crashes occurring.