Takahē released near Queenstown to create third wild population

Takahē have returned to Ngāi Tahu land near Queenstown where it is hoped a third wild population will be established.

Ngāi Tahu and the Department of Conservation released 18 takahē on the Ngāi Tahu tribal property Greenstone Station on Wednesday.

It was overseen by Ngāi Tahu rangatira Tā Tipene O’Regan who first saw the birds during an expedition with Dr Geoffrey Orbell in 1949, one year after they were rediscovered, having previously thought to be extinct.

Glen Greaves/DOC Tā Tipene O'Regan, of Ngāi Tahu, top left, Kiwi Johnson, of Fulton Hogan, front, and Minister of Conservation Willow-Jean Prime, centre, release takahē into the upper Lake Whakatipu Waimaori valley, near Queenstown.

“I have been enraptured by takahē since I was a boy, so it is very satisfying to release our taonga on our own whenua as we move towards a shared goal of seeing takahē throughout the Ngāi Tahu Takiwā,” he said.

Department takahē recovery operations manager Deidre Vercoe said attempting to set up a third wild population was a pivotal step towards a goal of multiple takahē populations living wild over large areas of their former range.

The other wild sites were the takahē homeland in Fiordland’s Murchison Mountains and in Kahurangi National Park, where takahē were first released in 2018.

Takahē numbers were nearing 500 and growing at around 8% a year. About half were in the wild, she said.

“After decades of hard work to increase the takahē population, it’s rewarding to now be focusing on establishing more wild populations.”

With the manu (birds) now released, people walking the Greenstone Track or hunting in the valley would have the chance of seeing takahē roaming wild in their natural tussock land habitat.

Tā Tipene said Greenstone Station was a fitting home for takahē as it had immense spiritual and cultural significance for Ngāi Tahu whānau and was a traditional trading route.

Glen Greaves/DOC/Stuff David Butt, of DOC, and Tumai Cassidy, of Ngāi Tahu, release takahē at Greenstone Station.

Next month would mark 25 years since the Ngāi Tahu Claims Settlement Act passed, which saw Greenstone and two other high-country stations return to Ngāi Tahu. Tā Tipene was the chief negotiator for the iwi during that process.

Vercoe said the Greenstone Valley was selected for the takahē base because it appeared to have suitable habitat and predator numbers could be maintained at low numbers.

It had the staple food for takahē including tussock, sedges, and a large amount of summer green fern, which sustained takahē through harsh winter conditions.

ULTIMATE HIKES The Greenstone Valley Track at the head of Lake Wakatipu.

“It is planned to follow this release of nine breeding-age pairs with the release of another seven sub-adult birds in October and up to 10 juvenile takahē early next year.

“If a population successfully establishes in the Greenstone Valley, expanding the takahē population over the upper Whakatipu Waimāori valleys will be considered,” she said.

Trapping of stoats, ferrets and feral cats had knocked down predator numbers in the area and was continuing to keep them low.

Funding from Takahē Recovery Programme national Partner Fulton Hogan provided 45 ferret traps and 25 cat traps in the valley while the Routeburn Dart Wildlife Trust provided stoat traps and assisted with maintaining the trap network.