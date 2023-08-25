Dunedin to Port Chalmers: Three years and $50m to build one 10km cycleway

A view of the 610m boardwalk at Blanket Bay, on a cycleway between Dunedin and Port Chalmers.

The biggest challenge for the country’s latest cycleway was there was simply no space to build it.

‘’It is a very complex project. Typically with cycleways you have somewhere to construct them, that is why we left this section to last,’’ Jason Forbes, Waka Kotahi senior project manager, said.

That cycleway – the 10km long SH88 Dunedin to Port Chalmers Shared Path – will be officially opened by Transport Minister David Parker on Saturday afternoon.

While the first 5km of the shared pathway from Dunedin to St Leonards was relatively straightforward, the remaining 5km from St Leonards to Port Chalmers was anything but.

‘’We had to reclaim the harbour, pick up the main trunk railway line and push that over onto the reclamation, and in other areas push it to its extent ... just to get the width,” Forbes said.

“We were then able to construct the path where the rail was. The whole way we’ve had to find the width.’’

Waka Kotahi/Supplied The new SH88 cycleway is between SH8 and a railway line that services Port Chalmers.

The cost of the entire project is $43.8 million to date, and is expected to come just under its $50m budget.

A large contributor to the final cost was the unforeseen ground conditions, with some requiring concreting for some of the 1600 piles used in the project, while a 970m-long retaining wall was also constructed.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied The new cycleway needed large retaining walls built on some sections.

The project took three years, with an average of 80 workers a day, who completed an estimated 365,000 work hours.

Forbes said when compared with other cycleways, this was one of the more complex as they ‘’pretty much had to reconstruct the entire rail corridor”.

In addition to working around a busy railway line, the cycleway ran next to a highway that had large logging trucks heading to and from Port Otago, as well as Otago harbour.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied A large boardwalk was built across the harbour at Blanket Bay.

The latter lead to the construction of a 610m long boardwalk near Blanket Bay, which will offer pedestrians and cyclists views of the historic category one listed seawall.

‘’I think that is one of the standout features of the section of path,’’ Forbes said.

Another feature of the cycleway, which offers views across Otago Harbour to the peninsula, is the Matamata wall, which is the name of a guardian taniwha and features panels by artist Simon Kaan.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied The panels are by Dunedin artist Simon Kaan.

Forbes, who has walked the length of the shared path, said he was looking forward to having his own ride along it on Friday afternoon, before hundreds of people expected for its opening the following day.

‘’It is something I've spent a fair portion of my life working on.’’ Not that it was entirely finished, he said, with highway improvements ‘’still to come’’.

Some of the upgraded work included 5km of additional road safety barrier, primarily in high-risk locations, improved markings and signage, and turning bays for local communities.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied The new SH88 cycleway as seen from the air.

The cycleway was not aimed for people after a weekend ride, but for those commuting between Dunedin and Port Chalmers, which would help reduce vehicles along the busy road.

The State Highway 88 trail has been named Te Ara Moana (The Ocean Path), while the eastern or Otago Peninsula trail is Te Awa Ōtākou (The Ocean River).

The full trail from Port Chalmers to beyond Portobello is known as Te Aka Ōtākou (The Otago Vine), referring to the winding path of the trail and the harbour

They were named by Tahu Pōtiki, of Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou in 2019, not long before he died.