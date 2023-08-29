Police ask public for help with fatal Otago crash

Police are asking the public for any information following the fatal crash on State Highway 1 on Monday.

Police are seeking witnesses of a two-vehicle crash in Otago that killed two people and left others critically and seriously injured.

Emergency services responded to the crash on State Highway 1, between Titri Rd and Bungards Rd, 30 minutes south of Dunedin, about 12.15pm on Monday.

Police have asked for anyone who saw the crash, assisted at the scene or may have information that could help to “come forward if you have not already spoken to police”.

Four people were taken to hospital from the scene, three in a critical condition and one in a serious condition.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one of the critically injured was flown to Dunedin Hospital and two were driven by ambulance. One person had also been flown to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

The emergency response involved two helicopters, three ambulances and two rapid response vehicles, a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand sent crews from Milton, Balclutha and Waihola to the crash.

Witnesses can contact police by calling 105 or online referencing the file number 230828/5647.