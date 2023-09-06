Only in Queenstown: vote for a Golden Retriever or Edmund Blackadder

Serial political candidate Daniel Shand has hoardings in Queenstown and Central Otago but is not registered as a candidate in either region.

The people of Queenstown are being urged to vote for almost every major political party, a Golden Retriever, and Edmund Blackadder – everyone except Labour it seems.

Hoardings have been appearing for several weeks now on highways around town, but the lack of Labour signs is notable.

Mosgiel-based Labour Southland candidate Simon McCallum said he had not had time to erect hoardings in Queenstown but would be taking leave from his university lecturing positions this week and would be out on the campaign trail.

Hoardings should start appearing on Saturday, he said.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Almost every major party has installed hoardings around Queenstown.

There appear to be many voting options already available to the people of Queenstown alongside the registered political parties.

Serial campaigner Daniel Shand’s hoardings feature photos of a Golden Retriever claiming he is a “trustworthy politician”.

Shand stood in the Waitaki seat in 2020 with the tag line “I don’t know anything about politics, but I’ll give it a go”. He lost to incumbent National MP Jacqui Dean.

He was also unsuccessful in his bid for the Queenstown mayoralty last year.

Despite having the hoardings in Queenstown, which is in the Southland electorate, and Cromwell, which is in the Waitaki electorate, Shand is not registered as a candidate in either.

Attempts to contact him were unsuccessful.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Edmund Blackadder may be preparing for a production but promotion signs sit amongst political hoardings in Queenstown leading many locals to suggest he might be the best candidate for their vote.

Also featuring as a potentially popular option in Queenstown’s social media strands is Edmund Blackadder.

Blackadder is an accidental candidate after publicity signs for Remarkable Theatre’s most recent production have ended up amongst the hoardings.

Of course Blackadder did provide salient advice for all aspiring MPs while discussing the role with his sidekick Baldrick following Baldrick’s claim he had no criminal record.

“Oh, come on, Baldrick. You're going to be an MP for God's sake. I'll just put fraud and sexual deviance...” Blackadder commented.

The Southland electorate straddles Southland, excluding Invercargill and its close neighbouring towns, and reaches into parts of Otago and Clutha including the Catlins, Alexandra and Queenstown.

The area has long been a National stronghold, although Labour won the party vote in the 2020 election by a slim margin.

Stuff Sir Bill English represented the people of Southland in Parliament for 24 years.

Former Prime Minister Sir Bill English held the Wallace seat, which became the Clutha-Southland seat from 1990 until 2014.

When English resigned as an electorate MP Todd Barclay took over, becoming the youngest MP in Parliament at the time.

In 2017 Barclay announced he would not stand again following revelations he had secretly recorded staff in his office without their consent.

Hamish Walker then won the seat for National, but he resigned after admitting he leaked details of Covid-19 patients.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Southland MP Joseph Mooney hopes to represent the electorate for a second term.

Joseph Mooney became the MP in 2020 and will stand again this election.

He holds spokesperson roles in forestry, space, tourism, treaty negotiations and agriculture. He is number 53 on the National Party list.

Supplied Southland Labour candidate in the 2023 election Simon McCallum.

Labour candidate Simon McCallum is number 70 on the Labour Party list and says his best chance of winning the Southland seat will be if the vote for the right is split between Mooney and ACT MP Todd Stephenson,

McCallum, an AI specialist, said he was campaigning for Labour.

“It’s about the party vote and a belief that in the changing economic times we’re about to experience we need a system that values people rather than focusing on profitability.”